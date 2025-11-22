Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $152.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

