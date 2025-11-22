Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.
SPR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 1,230,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. Spirit Aerosystems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.70.
Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
