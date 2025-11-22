Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.1667.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 159,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $579.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Bowman Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, COO Daniel Swayze sold 1,350 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $55,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,728.82. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,461 shares in the company, valued at $757,639.44. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

