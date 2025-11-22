Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Gray Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,016.26. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,998,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Media by 16.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,017,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 281,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Media by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734,085 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Media by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,881,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 504,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Media by 76.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,348. The stock has a market cap of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Gray Media has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Gray Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

