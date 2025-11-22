AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGN. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AxoGen stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -537.40 and a beta of 1.09. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In other news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402. This represents a 97.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 50,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AxoGen by 599.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

