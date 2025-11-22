Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Research raised Agenus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus
Institutional Trading of Agenus
Agenus Stock Performance
Agenus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 374,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.34.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.