AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6%

AT&T stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

