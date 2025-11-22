International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 1013083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Paper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

International Paper Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after buying an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Paper by 51.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $281,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,945,000 after buying an additional 3,768,772 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

