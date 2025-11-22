Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

Recruit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.59.

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.