Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.
Recruit Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.59.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
