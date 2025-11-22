Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.70. 98,205,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,652% from the average session volume of 2,617,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £707.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.44.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 105,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

