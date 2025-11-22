Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. Approximately 6,301,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.45. The firm has a market cap of £609.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

