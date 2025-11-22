Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 110,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 75,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Canada One Mining Trading Down 9.1%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.08.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
