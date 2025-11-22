Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $300.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

