Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,326. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 644,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,064. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.