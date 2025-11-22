Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,326. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 644,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 83,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,064. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Artiva Biotherapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

