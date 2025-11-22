fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 17,335,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,526,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

