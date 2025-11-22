Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,930.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Markel Group stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,036.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,021. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,952.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,951.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canerector Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after buying an additional 10,698,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

