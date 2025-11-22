Cycurion (CYCU) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cycurion to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s rivals have a beta of 8.18, meaning that their average stock price is 718% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.19 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 17.79

Profitability

Cycurion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96% Cycurion Competitors -40.91% -40.13% -9.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cycurion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 424 717 1140 74 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 449.41%. Given Cycurion’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cycurion rivals beat Cycurion on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

