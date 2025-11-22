EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Up 4.7%

EVER traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 425,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,038. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $880.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $352,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,242.60. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $126,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,574.20. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,779 shares of company stock worth $972,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 235.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in EverQuote by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in EverQuote by 595.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.