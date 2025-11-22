Head-To-Head Contrast: Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) versus Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT)

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mega Fortune and Intellicheck Mobilisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck Mobilisa -4.44% -3.09% -2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck Mobilisa $21.97 million 5.87 -$920,000.00 $0.01 638.00

This table compares Mega Fortune and Intellicheck Mobilisa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mega Fortune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mega Fortune and Intellicheck Mobilisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mega Fortune 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intellicheck Mobilisa 0 1 0 2 3.33

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Mega Fortune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through our operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (“QBS System”), founded in 2011, we have specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. Our vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-Pacific region. We plan to achieve this through helping enterprises undergo digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale existing IoT applications, or IoT solutions with legacy systems. QBS System’s business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, BPO services and trading sales. Our principal executive offices are located in New Territories, Hong Kong.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

