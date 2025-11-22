Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,121 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

ISRG stock opened at $561.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

