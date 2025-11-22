Tableaux LLC Has $288.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Tableaux LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34,231.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 20.6% of Tableaux LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tableaux LLC owned about 0.27% of Lockheed Martin worth $288,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $460.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $546.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.