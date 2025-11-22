Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Director John Skiadas Sells 9,010 Shares of Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director John Skiadas sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $65,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,918,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,384.01. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Skiadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, John Skiadas sold 41,100 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $301,674.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, John Skiadas sold 6,620 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $48,789.40.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ PAL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 264,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.