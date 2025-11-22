Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Quanta Services worth $169,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 84.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $430.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

