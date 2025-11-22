Private Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.