BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Amy Duross Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,862. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Duross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $110,858.73.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Amy Duross sold 477 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $11,686.50.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 540,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 69,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.