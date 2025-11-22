The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after acquiring an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after acquiring an additional 606,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.