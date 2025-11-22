Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $263.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $251,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.