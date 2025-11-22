Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $7,175,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 18,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

