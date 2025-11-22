Rhumbline Advisers Sells 41,917 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $207,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,513,000 after purchasing an additional 196,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $181.08 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

