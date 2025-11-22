Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

