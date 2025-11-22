Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CRWD opened at $490.67 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.95 and a 200 day moving average of $474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.32, a PEG ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

