Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,209,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,362. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

