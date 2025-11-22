Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 5,265 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 282.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $551,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,406,936.39. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,058,156. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average of $256.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

