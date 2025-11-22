Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Land Securities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.5150, but opened at $7.99. Land Securities Group shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 108 shares traded.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

