Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.2190 and last traded at $124.2250. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.5750.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

