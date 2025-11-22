Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 926609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,581,407.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. The trade was a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

