Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.35 and last traded at $109.7590. Approximately 1,074,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,463,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,062. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $82,349,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,421,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,136,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.