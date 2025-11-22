Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.85. 99,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 112,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

