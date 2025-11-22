Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
TATYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
