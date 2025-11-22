Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 4,478,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,981. Frontline has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.23 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 134.58%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $41,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 797,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

