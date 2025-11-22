Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 3,215 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Blackstone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.0%

Blackstone stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,192.84. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

