Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Starbucks Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
