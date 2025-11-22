Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Lifted by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 522,618 shares of company stock worth $185,577,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $368.35 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.38 and its 200-day moving average is $380.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

