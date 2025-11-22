Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 648.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 159.4% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.58 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

