Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,842 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.1% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.4% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 59,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $561.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

