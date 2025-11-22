Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NVDA opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

