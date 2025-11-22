Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (TEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a payout ratio of 193.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom to earn ($1.36) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -21.3%.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TEO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 96,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -396.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,837 shares during the last quarter.

About Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

