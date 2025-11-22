Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $53.35. 644,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

