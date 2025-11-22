RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.