Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $365.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average of $304.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $369.38.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

